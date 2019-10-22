It is now the third film produced by Yash Raj Films to cross Rs300 crores

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s high octane action movie ‘War’ has made more than Rs3 billion in India.

“I’m delighted that our labour of love, blood and sweat has created so many milestones during the course of its run at the box office. It is absolutely sensational that ‘War’ has entered the Rs300 crore club but what’s truly phenomenal is that this film has redefined action films and action genre forever in India,” Roshan said.

For Roshan, it is the biggest victory and gratification for all who believed in the film.

The total collection of this action entertainer, which hit the screens on Gandhi Jayanti, now stands at Rs3 billion nett (Hindi: Rs2.8 billion nett, Tamil and Telugu: Rs138.5 million nett).

‘War’ is now the third film produced by Yash Raj Films to cross Rs3 billion in India after actor Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017) and ‘Sultan’ (2016).