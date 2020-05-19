Actor says he was on a tough regime while enjoying his cheat meal

Actor Arshad Warsi has joined the Keto brigade. In a recent tweet the ‘Golmaal Again’ star said he has lost 6kg in a month.

He explained: “Was on a very strict diet for one month. Zero Carbs, Intermittent, Cardio & weight training, knock[ed] off 6 kgs in 30 days.”

His post naturally drummed up interest, including that of actress Raveena Tandon, who exclaimed: “HHah howwwww? Tried the same . The damn weighing scale didn’t budge after a kg and half loss!!!!”

Warsi explained that his regime was a strict mix of Keto and intermittent fasting alongside with a special kind of cardio exercise.