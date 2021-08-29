John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in 'Dostana' Image Credit: Dharma Productions

Those of you celebrating Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham reuniting on screen years after ‘Dhoom’ and ‘Dostana’ may have to put the festivities on pause.

After reports first came in that the Bollywood stars were going to be sharing screen space once again for the Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit, ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ news now filtering down claims that Bachchan has walked out of the project.

Abhishek Bachchan Image Credit: Supplied

Citing a source close to the project, a report by entertainment portal Pinkvilla claims that Bachchan decided the upcoming film just wasn’t for him. “The reports of John and Abhishek’s reunion had created a positive chatter in the industry as their chemistry was widely appreciated in ‘Dostana’. The prep-work had begun and director, Jagan Shakti (‘Mission Mangal’) was all geared up to take it on floors in the month of November. However, just a couple of weeks back, Abhishek Bachchan conveyed to John and the entire team about his reservations of coming on board the film,” revealed the source close to the development, adding that the team amicably decided to part ways.

John Abraham Image Credit: AFP

“The script is locked and the team is still committed to commence shooting from November. They are talking to some actors from Bollywood and the cast will be locked soon. Jagan Shakti has wonderfully adapted the story of Malayalam film for the Hindi audience. He is also keeping a close eye on the Pawan Kalyan fronted Telugu remake of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ and intends to include some larger-than-life moments in the Hindi version,” the source added further.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum Image Credit: Supplied

The original Malayalam action-thriller starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon as two men in uniform who indulge in a clash of egos.

Bachchan may not be seen in the movie, but the actor does have ‘Bob Biswas’ in the pipeline, which is a spin-off from a character that was popular from actress Vidya Balan’s film ‘Kahaani’. The actor also has ‘Dasvi’ in the pipeline and is currently shooting for ‘Oththa Seruppu Size 7’ in Chennai.