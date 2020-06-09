Hardik Pandya set relationship goals with cute baby shower pictures with his fiance Serbian dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic. The couple got engaged in Dubai a few months back are expecting thier first child.
Natasa posted a picture of her baby shower on Instagram. In the image she looks ravishing in a moss green dress and poses with Pandya, who is dressed in an all-black outfit.
She captioned the image with a globe and heart emoji.
Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film "Satyagraha" and was later seen in films like "Action Jackson" (2014) and "Fukrey Returns" (2017). She even appeared in season eight of "Bigg Boss".
Natasa was also seen in the video of rapper Badshah's blockbuster track "DJ waley babu".
Confirming the news of thier pregnancy on May 31st Hardik had written on his social media post 'Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better 😊 Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes 🙏'.