TAB 200204 Genelia RITESH1-1580802889496
Actors Genelia Dehmukh and Riteish Deshmukh have redefined couple goals on their eighth marriage anniversary on Monday. Genelia says she loves being her husband's wife. Genelia on Monday took to Instagram, where she shared a video collage of herself along with Rietish and wrote a heart-melting message along side it. Image Credit: IANS

Actors Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh celebrated their eighth marriage anniversary on Monday.

Genelia said she loves being her husband’s wife, and took to Instagram where she shared a video collage of herself with Riteish.

“Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come.. Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I love being my husband’s wife,” she wrote.

Riteish shared a funny video of himself along with Genelia and wrote: “Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad.”

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. Their first son Riaan was born in November 2014. Their second son Rahyl was born on June 2016.

View gallery as list