The Bollywood actors tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to two boys

Actors Genelia Dehmukh and Riteish Deshmukh have redefined couple goals on their eighth marriage anniversary on Monday. Genelia says she loves being her husband's wife. Genelia on Monday took to Instagram, where she shared a video collage of herself along with Rietish and wrote a heart-melting message along side it. Image Credit: IANS

Actors Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh celebrated their eighth marriage anniversary on Monday.

Genelia said she loves being her husband’s wife, and took to Instagram where she shared a video collage of herself with Riteish.

“Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come.. Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I love being my husband’s wife,” she wrote.

Riteish shared a funny video of himself along with Genelia and wrote: “Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad.”