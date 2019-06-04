Show is about four women and how they deal with love, their careers and friendship

Web series ‘Four More Shots Please!’, starring actresses Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J, will return for a second season.

Amazon Prime Video made the announcement on Monday, read a statement.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, the show is about four women and how they deal with love, their careers and friendship.

The first season of the show premiered in January this year in more than 200 countries and territories.

The show also features Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman and Neil Bhoopalam.

“‘Four More Shots Please!’ has struck a chord with consumers across the board. The show received an overwhelming response and was appreciated for its fresh, bold and unapologetic take on modern Indian women — their lives and friendship,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video, India. “And we are now thrilled to announce that [characters] Damini, Anjana, Umang and Siddhi will return for another engaging season.”

To this, Pritish Nandy, Chairman at Pritish Nandy Communications, added: “The show was loved by both men and women as it explored the nature of relationships, all relationships, and demonstrated how love, ambition, courage and friendship can survive even under the most difficult of circumstances... The second season takes many new twists and turns. It’s delightful. It’s addictive.”

Nupur Asthana, director of the second season, is “thrilled to be charged with the responsibility of visually crafting the world of the four best friends”.

“The almost all-female writer’s room and production crew is abuzz with ideas on how their stories evolve from here. Season two will certainly see a lot of new twists in the lives of the young women, following the aftermath of the first season’s finale,” added Asthana.