Get ready to have a smile on your face as actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have shared the first glimpse of their comedy film ‘Badhaai Do’.
On January 24, the two talents took to their respective Instagram handles and unveiled the film’s first poster.
In the poster, Rajkummar and Bhumi can be seen dressed as a bride and a groom. The image also shows them covering each other’s mouths.
Reportedly, Rao plays the role of a cop and Pednekar plays a Pysical Training teacher in the movie.
“Kal aa raha hai hamara trailer [Our trailer is out tomorrow]. Kal Badhaai dena vaise aaj bhi dena chaho toh de sakte ho [You can congratulate us today or tomorrow]. #BadhaaiDoInCinemas Can’t keep it a secret anymore, Badhaai Do trailer out Tomorrow,” Rao wrote.
Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, ‘Badhaai Do’ is a sequel to the National Award-winning film ‘Badhaai Ho’, which chronicled the story of a middle-aged couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing an unexpected pregnancy.
The trailer of the upcoming film will be out on January 25.