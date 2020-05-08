Actress Esha Gupta. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actress Esha Gupta will be making her digital debut with the role of a police officer in ‘REJCTX2’.

“The ‘REJCTX2’ poster is finally out and all the actors look really glamorous and fierce like they mean business. I am doing my digital debut with ‘REJCTX2’ as a cop, Officer Rene who is glamorous, yet strong, but has a secret which will be revealed later in the show,” Gupta said.

“Though I have played the character of a police officer before, this one is going to be completely different. From a while now, I’ve been planning to join the amazing world of digital, and ‘REJCTX2’ just felt right for it. I hope my fans catch up with Season 1 and are as thrilled as I am for Season 2, which will premiere on May 14,” she added.