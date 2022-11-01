1 of 10
Hollywood stars are not hesitant to take a public stand on matters that they aren't happy about. In protest of Elon Musk’s hostile takeover of Twitter, many Hollywood stars are quitting Twitter.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
One of the main reasons that have irked users on the platform is Musk’s disregard for earlier-imposed restrictions on activities of certain users such as rapper Ye ( formerly known as Kanye West) and former US President Donald Trump. Musk, almost immediately after his takeover, re-instated controversial rapper Ye who was suspended after he made a string of anti-semitic remarks.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
Amber Heard is the latest celebrity who has deleted their Twitter account after Elon Musk's takeover of the micro-blogging platform. The actress was previously in a relationship with the billionaire businessman for around a year, before he started dating musician Grimes. Heard appears to have deleted her Twitter account, just days after her former beau's controversial takeover. The star, who used the handle @realamberheard, is no longer visible on the microblogging site, sparking speculation that she has left it. A message on her former page reads: "This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another". Heard, who has taken a step back from the spotlight after losing her highly-publicised court battle against Johnny Depp, has not spoken publicly about the changes to her account.
Image Credit: insta/ amberheard
4 of 10
American singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles called it quits with Twitter and let her fans know on Sunday. “It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me,” Bareilles posted.
Image Credit: insta/sarabareilles
5 of 10
Hollywood heavyweight and producer Shonda Rhimes – writer and producer of hits like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Scandal – announced yesterday that she’s done with Twitter and is bidding farewell to the social media platform. "Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye," Rhimes tweeted to her nearly 2 million Twitter followers Saturday afternoon, two days after Musk closed his $44 billion deal to purchase the service.
Image Credit: insta/shondarhimes
6 of 10
Grammy-winning R&B star Toni Braxton decried what she saw on twitter since Musk’s takeover and said twitter is ‘no longer a safe space’ for people of colour including Rhimes and her sons. She added: "I'm shocked and appalled at some of the 'free speech' I've seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of 'free speech' is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC.”
Image Credit: insta/tonibraxton
7 of 10
Retired professional wrestler and actor Mick Foley took to another social media platform to announce his break from twitter. Taking to his public, verified Facebook page, Foley gave his reasons for quitting the platform, saying, "since the new ownership — and the misinformation and hate it seems to be encouraging — has my stomach in a knot." Foley’s Twitter account looked like it had been deactivated. "I really do enjoy connecting with all of you on social media, but it can get overwhelming sometimes. I think I’ll be back on in a few weeks, but in the meantime, I will continue to post on Facebook and Instagram," he added in his note on Friday. "I hope all of you will be kind to one another. Please vote if you can too — our democracy seems to be hanging on by a thread," Foley wrote.
Image Credit: insta/ realmickfoley
8 of 10
Koppelman joined the Twitter reject gang. He tweeted: "Y’all’s, for real, come find me over on Instagram and the tok. Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time."
Image Credit: insta/ briankoppelman
9 of 10
Téa Leoni Leoni, star of 'Madam Secretary,' said goodbye on Twitter with this self-explanatory tweet: "Hi everyone. I’m coming off Twitter today—let’s see where we are when the dust settles. "Today the dust has revealed too much hate, too much in the wrong direction," Leoni added. "Love, kindness, and possibilities for all of you."
Image Credit: insta/tealeoni_fan
10 of 10
Erik Larsen, a comic book creator best known for "The Amazing Spider-Man," reportedly tweeted in April that "the day Elon Musk buys Twitter is the day I delete my account and leave Twitter." He kept his end of the bargain. We suspect @ErikJLarsen's Twitter handle has been deactivated since Monday. According to news portal Deadline, Larsen confirmed he is finished with Twitter. "Yeah, I left. I said I would leave if Musk bought Twitter. Musk bought Twitter," he said. He claimed he has no regrets.
Image Credit: insta/ larsenses