Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan is happy for producer Ekta Kapoor, who recently welcomed a baby boy via a surrogate.
Khan was speaking on the sidelines of the baby’s naming ceremony, which was graced by many Bollywood stars on Monday.
“I am really very happy for both, Tusshar [Ekta’s brother, who also has a child via a surrogate] and Ekta. It is my kids’ birthdays as well, so I am here to give blessings,” said Khan, who is married to Shirish Kunder and has triplets Czar, Diva and Anya.
“It is a life-changing event to have children and only when you have kids then only you realise what is important in life,” she added.
Ekta has named her son after her father Jeetendra’s original name Ravi Kapoor, with an extra ‘E’ to it.
“I am very happy. She has named him Ravie Kapoor, after her father,” Khan said. “I loved the name, especially adding an extra ‘E’ to it, so it has a modern twist to it.”
Jeetendra, his wife Shobha Kapoor, Tusshar and son Laksshya were there, apart from close friend Karan Johar, who came along with his mother Hiroo Johar. Karan too has twins Roohi and Yash, born via surrogacy in 2017.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan also came to shower blessings on Ekta’s baby boy.
Actress turned Union Minister Smriti Irani, Swara Bhasker, Shamita Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Mona Singh, Rakshanda Khan, Rhea Kapoor, Shabir Ahluvalia with wife Kanchi Kaul, Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit, Surbhi Jyoti and many more were seen at the venue.