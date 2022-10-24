1 of 10
With Indians across the world celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, a galaxy of Bollywood stars joined in on the festivities wishing their fans a Happy Diwali. The theme all around was prosperity, light and gratitude, with stars posting celebratory messages on their social media.
Image Credit: insta/ shraddhakapoor
The picture of the day clearly was that of Deepika Padukone sporting a stunning translucent blouse that sat on her like an ornament. Though it's not clear that it's her latest Diwali look, we are loving the accessories and the fashion-forward attire.
Image Credit: insta/deepikapadukone
Comfort comes first and that's what mom-to-be Alia Bhatt chose this year for Diwali celebrations. Instead of attending or throwing a grand Diwali party, Bhatt is "spending Diwali in bed" to ensure she gets enough rest as she is expecting to deliver her first child with actor Ranbir Kapoor soon. Sharing throwback pictures the star captioned the post, "Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed. Love and light to all,".
Image Credit: insta/ aliaabhatt
Janhvi Kapoor chose to wear a glittering silver sari and proved that shimmering drapes are in this season.
Image Credit: insta/janhvikapoor
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, after giving a shoutout to Jennifer Rajkumar for getting Diwali declared a public school holiday in New York City from 2023, also wished her fans on the festive occasion. "Wishing peace, light and love in all abundance for all," she wrote in her Instagram stories.
Image Credit: Instagram/PriyankaChopraJonas
'Malang' actor Disha Patani, on Monday, treated her fans to her Diwali celebrations with a beautiful rangoli picture on social media.
Image Credit: insta/dishapatani
Sidharth Malhotra chose to take a break from his stringent diet this Diwali. Sharing his thoughts on the festival, he told IANS: "I want to show gratitude. For me, Diwali has always been about meeting family and friends. My family is right here in Delhi. Delhi has a different Diwali from Mumbai. I am looking forward to the food and taking a break from my diet."
Image Credit: insta/sidmalhotra V
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the IT couple of the festive season, were spotted at several pre-Diwali bashes hosted by the likes of Amritpal Singh Bindra, producer of the Gujarati film, 'Maja Ma', featuring Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Singh. Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to post a picture of Katrina in a shimmering black saree and adorably admired her looks.
Image Credit: insta/ katrinakaif
South-Indian superstar Rajinikanth greeted his fans outside his residence, wishes them Happy Diwali. Dressed in a white Kurta, waved to the enthusiastic fans who had gathered in front of his residence. The pictures of the actor greeting his fans got viral on social media and netizens hailed the veteran star for his simplicity. The 'Robot' actor didn't disappoint his fans who had been waiting outside his residence to take a glimpse of their favourite star.
Image Credit: Twitter/ANI
Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in an orange lehenga and sleek ponytail look this Diwali. Sharing a string of pictures, she wrote, "Diwali saal mein 3 baar kyun nahi ho sakti??? Happy Diwali!!!, which roughly translates to why doesn't Diwali happen thrice a year. Diwali is one of the most popular Indian festivals and tradition dictates that everyone dresses up in their finest Indian clothes and jewels.
Image Credit: insta/shraddhakapoor