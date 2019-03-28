Comedy movie will now release in India on July 19

Diljit Dosanjh-led ‘Arjun Patiala’, which was scheduled to release on May 3 in India, will now release on July 19.

The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under T-Series and Maddock Films.

“Laugh riot with new release date coming your way! ‘Arjun Patiala’ to release on July 19,” Kumar tweeted.

The reason behind the date change is not known yet.

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, the film also stars Varun Sharma. Dosanjh and Sharma will be seen as police officers while Kriti Sanon will play the role of a journalist.