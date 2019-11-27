The possible slip-up took place during an interview with other stars

Manali: Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Manali, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_25_2019_000164B) Image Credit: PTI

Actress Deepika Padukone might have accidentally confirmed that her friend, actress Alia Bhatt, is all set to get married.

The incident happened when Bhatt, Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Ayushmann Khurrana came together for a discussion on films recently along with other actors.

During the interview with Film Companion, Deverakonda was asked about actors who he would like to take advice from in Indian cinema.

While answering the question, Deverakonda said: “Without shame, a lot of people on this table have been massive crushes. I’ve been in love with some of them — like these two [Padukone and Bhatt]. She [Padukone] got married.”

To which, Padukone said: “She [Bhatt] is getting married.”

Bhatt promptly said: “Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?”

Padukone then clarified that she just made it all up and laughed it off.