Actress Diana Penty will make her debut at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, and she is thrilled about it.

“India has seen great recognition and appreciation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in recent years. I am excited to be invited by the brand to be part of the event this year and I look forward to celebrating the experience with the global icon of luxury in the country of its origin,” Penty said in a statement.

Apart from Penty, actresses Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi will also be seen at the Cannes red carpet.

Penty began her modelling career in 2005. She made her acting debut in 2012 with the romantic-comedy film ‘Cocktail’, and followed it up with ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’, ‘Lucknow Central’, ‘Parmanu — The Story of Pokhran’ and ‘Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi’.