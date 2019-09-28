Image Credit:

Indian actress Dia Mirza and American actor Alec Baldwin hosted the United Nations’ Champions Gala 2019 for the second time in New York.

“The Champions Gala is a very special and personally inspiring evening for me. At a time when we need mobilised action immediately, these dedicated Champions are leading the way,” said Mirza, who is also a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and SDG Advocate. “The evening is filled with positivity, hope and courage and I couldn’t be happier to host with Alec Baldwin, who is so driven, so honest and so committed to sustainability and climate action.”

The Champions Gala took place on September 26.

Mirza has been an advocate against single-use plastic and campaigned with the United Nations on #BeatPlasticPollution in her role as a goodwill ambassador for the environment. She also took to Twitter on Friday to highlight “climate emergency”.