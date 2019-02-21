Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave everyone couple goals as the duo stunned at the Femina Beauty Awards night, walking away with the ‘Beautiful Couple of the Year’ title.
The Bollywood power pair also won individual awards, with Padukone and Singh being named Woman and Man of the Year, respectively at the awards night that saw the best of Bollywood in attendance, including Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Tabu, among others.
Kaushal, who has had a record run at the box office over the past year with ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, was all smiles as he walked away with the Fresh Face of the Year male. The Fresh Face female went to star kid Sara Ali Khan, who stunned in a hot pink gown, with a daring thigh-high slit.
Tabu, in a ruffled red gown, was named the Creative Icon of the Decade, while Pannu was handed the Style and Substance Award.
Meanwhile, the Ageless Beauty Award was given to Raveena Tandon.
Also making their presence felt at the awards were Twinkle Khanna, Ankita Lokhande, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar and the pregnant Surveen Chawla.