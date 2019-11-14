The couple got married in Italy last year on November 14

Chittoor: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Tirumala Tirupati Temple on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_14_2019_000062B) Image Credit: PTI

As Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrate their first wedding anniversary today, the couple started the day by offering prayers at Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

The duo sought blessings of Lord Venkateswara and thanked all for the “love, prayers and wishes!”

Congratulations to @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial on their first wedding anniversary. #DeepVeer #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh

Padukone shared a picture of the two exchanging a laugh outside the temple premises. While Padukone is seen flashing a smile, Singh is seen looking at his partner.

Just as regal as their wedding affair, the two dressed up in traditional ethnic wear on their wedding anniversary. Padukone can be seen wearing a red sari. She teamed her outfit with heavy crafted gold jewellery and also sported sindoor (vermilion powder).

Meanwhile, Singh is seen wearing a red-cream coloured sherwani over which he put on a red stole.

Sharing the enchanting still on Instagram, Padukone captioned: “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes!”

The ‘Padmaavat’ actors will on Friday head to the Golden Temple to offer prayers.

The much-loved couple ceremoniously tied the knot last year on November 14 in Italy’s Lake Como. The two wedded in a traditional South Indian ceremony following which they also had a North Indian wedding a day after.

The couple has starred together in a number of films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’.