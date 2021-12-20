Deepika Padukone in 'Gehraiyaan' Image Credit: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone

Bollywood relationship drama ‘Gehraiyaan’, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, will release globally on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, the makers have confirmed.

Directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar and Viacom 18, the movie is described as a complex relationship drama and delves into letting go and adulting.

“Get ready to dive 20m love, 50m emotions, and 60m complexities deep. #GehraiyaanOnPrime, world premiere, Jan 25,” wrote Johar on his Instagram page.

In a statement, Batra, who directed the stirring family re-union drama ‘Kapoor & Sons’, said his new film is not just any movie for him.

“‘Gehraiyaan’ for me is not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around. I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I believe audiences will relate to this film very closely and I am looking forward to receiving the reactions from the audiences across the globe,” said Batra.

A day before the announcement of its release date, Padukone shared a series of black and white images chronicling her time on the sets of ‘Gehraiyaan’.

“Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you… Stay tuned for the announcement tomorrow! [sic],” wrote Padukone.

Her co-star Panday also had a similar message, writing: “the experience of this film, the people, all the feelings, every moment - has been nothing short of magic...Grateful to be part of it...”

Padukone is also awaiting the release of ‘83 this Wednesday. She was in Dubai earlier this week to promote the film and spoke about how her new films are helping her polish her skills as an actor.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer' wife will play the role of Romi Dev, wife of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev in sports drama 83. Image Credit: Instagram/ranveersingh