Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of the Indian celebrities who’s been invited to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in January.

The actress, who will receive the WEF Crystal Awards, will be joined at the annual jamboree by Indian comedian and YouTube star Bhuvan Bam.

The event, which will be held in Davos, Switzerland from January 21 to 24, brings together 3,000 global leaders and industry heads. Guests invited this year include US President Donald Trump and climate activist Greta Thunberg. The theme of this year’s meet is ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’.

Padukone is expected to speak on mental health, as a representative of her foundation Live Love Laugh. Bhuvan will be at Davos primarily thanks to his impact on YouTube, as an online creator. At the meet, he will attend conferences and will also be vlogging his experience to educate his audience on the discussion of a cohesive and sustainable world.

“Being invited to WEF 2020 is an honour. I’m looking forward to meeting world and industry leaders to open discussion on important subjects. WEF was founded 50 years ago, and the initiative of having an annual meet where powerful people from across the globe unify for the betterment of the world is what we all need, especially in a time like this,” Bhuvan said in a statement.

Joining Bhuvan will be 100 Indian CEOs and other creators from YouTube.

While Padukone is one of the biggest starts in Bollywood today, Bhuvan has emerged as an online sensation with his brand of comedy. He also addresses important issues such as girl-child education, water conservation, women safety and conservation of the environment through his videos on his popular channel ‘BB Ki Vines’.

WEF 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the meet.