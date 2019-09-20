In this Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 photo, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone stands for photographs as she arrives to attend the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Mumbai, India. (AP Photo/Dattaram Mahadev Kaudare) Image Credit: AP

Actress Deepika Padukone, who is all set to appear as iconic Indian cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife Romi in ‘83’, feels spouses and families of athletes don’t get the recognition they deserve and that was the reason why she chose to do the film.

In Kabir Khan’s ‘83’, Padukone’s husband, Ranveer Singh is cast in the role of Dev.

“Kabir thought of me for the film. It’s a small but special role. I feel like the role of a spouse and family is not always given enough credit when you look at athletes and when they perform and win on international platforms. I feel their families don’t get recognised as much as they deserve to. So, keeping that in mind, I wanted to do the film,” said Padukone.

‘83’ tells the story of India’s first ever victory at the cricket World Cup in 1983. An underdog team back then, Dev’s team beat the mighty West Indies in the final.

This is the fourth time Singh and Padukone have been teamed on screen after ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela’ (2013), ‘Bajirao Mastani’ (2015) and ‘Padmaavat’ (2018). Incidentally, Singh did a cameo role in the 2014 film ‘Finding Fanny’, starring Padukone.