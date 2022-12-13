Another high-profile wedding is on the cards, if reports are to be believed. Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Suniel Shetty, are set to tie the knot in January 2023, Pinkvilla reported.
Citing a source close to the cricketer, the publication said invitees have been asked to block dates from January 21-23 in the new year.
While the couple hasn’t responded to the rumours, the source claimed that the pair is expected to have a ‘big fat South Indian wedding’.
The wedding will be a star-studded affair, Indian news website Pinkvilla had earlier reported. The location, it adds, has been chosen — the Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow, known as ‘Jahaan’. According to reports, Rahul will get into wedding mode after the team’s New Zealand tour.
The couple gave credence to the rumours of a relationship last year when the Indian cricketer wished his lady love on her birthday with a cute social media post. Rahul also attended the premiere of Athiya’s brother Ahan’s debut movie ‘Tadap’.
The couple recently travelled to Munich, Germany together where Rahul underwent a surgery.
The actress was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut with Salman Khan’s ‘Hero’ along with Sooraj Pancholi in 2015.