Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan lost her dance partner Hemu Sinha due to COVID-19. The two were a thick pair in the ‘80s as they travelled together for various dance contests across the globe. Khan began her journey in Bollywood by choreographing songs for Hind films.
“Rest in Peace My dance partner, my guide, my friend Hemu Sinha,” she wrote on Twitter.
The ‘Om Shanti Om’ director also shared pictures of her former dancing partner and their good times together on the sets of TV reality show ‘Jhalak Dhiklaa Jaa’. Sinha, who lost his battle with COVID-19 in Mumbai, was a constant during her growth from a dancer to a director.