Bollywood singer has been asked to go to the police station to record statement

Actress Kanika Kapoor Image Credit: IANS

Less than 48 hours after Bollywood singer and COVID-19 survivor Kanika Kapoor took to Instagram to respond to the allegations that she was cavalier about adhering to quarantine and social distancing, she has been served a notice to head to the Lucknow Police station to record her statement.

According to several news reports, Kapoor has been asked to go in person to the Lucknow Police station to record her version of events. The singer has been charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous) earlier this month.

More drama followed when the singer was accused of not following the 14-day quarantine rule diligently.

Kapoor was admitted into a hospital in Lucknow on March 20 after being tested positive for coronavirus and is now free of the virus. She is now recovered and has been posting pictures of her spending time with her family in her native town in Lucknow.

“I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchange of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation,” said Kapoor on her Instagram post on April 26.

Regarding accusations that she spread the coronavirus by being a social butterfly, the ‘Babydoll’ singer claimed that every person that she had come in contact with in the UK, Mumbai and Lucknow have shown no symptoms of Covid-19.

“In fact, all of them have tested negative. I travelled from UK to Mumbai on 10th of March and was duly screened at the Mumbai International Airport. There was no advisory to quarantine myself on March 10,” said Kapoor. She also thanked her doctors and nurses for taking care of her during her stay in the hospital.