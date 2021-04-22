Bollywood music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame died on April 22 due to complications arising from COVID-19. He was 66. Rathod was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he tested positive for the virus. The composer was reportedly diabetic and developed heart complications.
Speaking to Indian Express, his son confirmed the news of his father's death.
“He passed away tonight. He was not responding to treatment at all. He passed away at the hospital. Please pray for his soul," said Rathod.