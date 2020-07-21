Veteran star Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari is doing much better after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Happy News. Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parameters by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home,” Kher said in a video post on Instagram.
“Thank you all for your love, faith & prayers. Love heals. Be kind to people whose family member has COVID positive,” he added. “Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from them. God is kind. Doctors & @my_bmc officials/employees are real HEROES.”
Kher also mentioned that his brother, sister-in-law and niece, who had also tested positive, are on the road to recovery.
The actor then thanked the hospital staff for taking care of his family members, and all his fans and followers who continuously sent their good wishes for the speedy recovery of his family.
“My heart goes out to all the patients suffering from corona in their houses, and we all will pray of their speedy recovery. Thank you all once again for all the well wishes and prayers,” he said.