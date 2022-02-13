An Andheri magistrate court in Mumbai has issued summons to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty for an alleged non-repayment of a loan of Rs2.1 million that was taken by the trio.
The summons were issued on Friday after businessman Parhad Amra filed a complaint at Juhu police station alleging non-repayment of the loan by them. The court has ordered all three to appear before February 28.
According to the complaint, Shilpa, sister Shamita and mother Sunanda failed to repay loan, which was allegedly taken by Shilpa and Shamita’s father, Surendra Shetty.
Amra, an automobile agency owner, alleged that Surendra Shetty had borrowed the sum in 2015 and was supposed to be repaid by January 2017 but all three are refusing to repay the loan.
Surendra Shetty died on in 2016 following a cardiac arrest.
The family didn’t appear too fazed by the summons, having been pictured by the media on Sunday as they were boarding a jetty to head to Alibaug to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Shilpa was all smiles as she boarded the boat with her daughter Samisha, while sister Shamita followed soon after, beaming with her beau Raqesh Bapat by her side.
The Shetty family has yet to issue a statement over the allegations. — With inputs from Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor