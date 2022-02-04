Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has released a handwritten letter through his lawyer claiming that he was in a loving relationship with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and urged the media not to sully their bond by attaching ‘monetary benefits’ to it.
In the last few weeks, intimate pictures of Fernandez and Chandrashekhar have surfaced online, which prompted Chandrashekhar to issue this letter. Fernandez has been spotted several times being questioned by the Economic Directorate over the lavish gifts that he had allegedly showered on her.
“As I have mentioned before, I and Jacqueline were in a relationship, seeing each other, and the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way it’s projected, commented, and trolled in a bad light,” wrote Chandrashekhar in a handwritten note released through his lawyer.
“I have gifted her things and done things for her family, are normal things one would do for his loved one in a relationship. It’s personal. I don’t understand why it’s being made such a big deal. At the same time, I would like to again certain that none of this was ‘proceeds of so-called crime’. It’s all from legitimate earnings and the same would be proved in the court of law very soon,” he added.
Chandrashekhar, who’s accused of being the mastermind of a Rs2 billion money-laundering scam, also claimed that Fernandez wasn’t wrong in accepting his gifts given out of love.
Earlier reports said that Fernandez had confessed to receiving expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar ranging from a horse to an Hermes bracelet. Apparently, she returned a Mini Cooper.
“The relationship has lots of love and respect for each other without any expectations. Kindly requesting everyone to stop projecting her in a bad way, as it’s not easy on her, who has only loved without expecting anything. As I have mentioned before that she has no involvement in the ongoing money-laundering case,” he added.