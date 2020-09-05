Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: Gulf News archive

A team of CBI sleuths again reached the Bandra home of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in connection with the probe into his death, here on Saturday morning.

This time, they were accompanied by the actor’s sister Mitu Singh at the Mont Blanc building in Bandra West -- where Sushant was found dead in June 14.

The development comes a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Sushant’s home manager Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty, the brother of the deceased actor’s ex-girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has arrested Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, was due to produce them in a court in Mumbai on Saturday and the agency would seek their custody for further interrogation.

Showik and Miranda were arrested on Friday after a day-long questioning by NCB as part of its probe into the drug angle in the Bollywood star’s death.

According to NCB officials, the duo was arrested after 10 hours of questioning, and after the agency got adequate evidence against them about their involvement in the drug case.

They have been arrested under several sections of the NDPS Act, including 20(b), 28, 29, 27(A).

The official said that the offences falling under Section 27 of the NDPS Act are non-bailable.

The arrest came after it was found that Showik used to order the drugs from another arrested accused Abdel Basit Parihar. Parihar was arrested on Thursday evening and sent to the agency’s custody till September 9.

An NCB official said that the agency will seek Showik and Miranda’s custody for interrogation and to confront them with the other arrested accused.

The official said that the duo will also be grilled over information from laptops and chats obtained by the agency.

According to NCB, Showik used to order ganja and marijuana from drug-peddler Parihar and make payments to him over Google Pay.

Earlier on Friday, the NCB also carried out searches at the residences of Rhea, Showik and Miranda. They also seized Showik’s laptop and mobile phone.