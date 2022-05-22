Deepika Padukone’s fashion game remains on point as we reach halfway through the Cannes Film Festival.
The Bollywood actress took to her Instagram ince again to share a series of pictures and video clips from her fifth at the festival.
In one of her looks, the 36-year-old cut an elegant picture in a black bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. The actor accessorised her look with Cartier jewellery and kept her makeup light with red lipstick and styled her hair in a messy bun.
In one of the videos shared by her, Padukone takes to the streets of the French Riviera for a photoshoot while dressed in a black turtleneck and checkered shorts. The actress completed her ensemble with black stockings and loafers. Her makeup appears flawless, and she wore her hair in a sloppy ponytail. The ensemble bore the Louis Vuitton label which has signed Padukone on as a brand ambassador.
On Saturday, the ‘Piku’ actor donned a patterned white shirt and a pink buttoned skirt. She paired her outfit with black knee-high boots. She also had a tiny black purse with her. Her hair was styled in an effortless bun.
During the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, Padukone attended the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner as well where she wore an edgy blazer dress to dinner. She complimented her look with brown knee-high boots and a sling purse.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Padukone will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film ‘Pathaan’. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter’, which will be released in September of next year. — With staff inputs