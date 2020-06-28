Impressed by the tremendous social work displayed by Bollywood stars Sonu Sood and Akshay Kumar during the COVID-19 outbreak and other occasions, a collective call for honouring them with a Bharat Ratna is now doing the rounds on Twitter.
The Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award in India and many users have voted for these two actors because of their generous nature during the pandemic.
Calling them ‘real souls’ who have displayed their dedication towards India, the Twitter users believe that they are the right candidates for the prestigious honour.
The Bharat Ratna call began when columnist Suhel Seth expressed his disappointment that PV Narasimha Rao, the former Indian Prime Minister, was never honoured with one despite his considerable achievements. His death anniversary is marked on June 28.
“It’s an absolute shame to this day, P V Narasimha Rao, who changed the economic history of India has still not been awarded a posthumous Bharat Ratna, only because he was independent and not a family serf. At least this government needs to set things right,” tweeted Seth.
His tweet got traction along with users suggesting all those who deserve the honour.