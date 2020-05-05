The virtual concert saw some of Bollywood’s biggets celebrities come together

Shah Rukh Khan Image Credit: AFP

Filmmaker Karan Joharannounced that the ‘I For India’ virtual concert has raised Rs520 million (Dh25.41 million) for COVID-19 relief thereby becoming the biggest live fundraiser event on Facebook.

Johar took to Twitter to thank all the viewers who donated to help raise the fund through the concert.

“I For India the concert for our times raises 520 million (and counting) Becomes world’s biggest live fundraiser on Facebook by raising 4.3 crore online (and counting),” read a statement he posted.

“Corporate donors and philanthropists donate 477.7 million (and counting). I for India continues to get overwhelming attention and support from the world over. 100% of proceeds go to Givelndia for COVID-19 relief work,” the statement further read.

The ‘Student of the Year’ director further urged people to donate more and help the country combat COVID-19 as he shared a link for donation.

“From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. #IForIndia started out as a concert. But it can be a movement,” he tweeted.

“Let’s continue to build a safe, healthy & strong India. I For India. Please donate,” the director’s tweet further read.

The ‘I for India’ concert was organised by Johar and ‘Gully Boy’ director Zoya Akhtar and it featured over 85 artistes from Bollywood and other entertainment industries.

Those who viewed the event were asked to donate to Give India funds and the funds raised through the online concert will now go to the relief fund.