Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna have joined Siddharth Malhotra in the action thriller ‘Yodha’, which is being backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
The announcement was made by the production house on Instagram as the studio welcomed the two stars to the hijack drama that is set to release in cinemas on November 11, 2022.
The film, which is being helmed by debutant director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, starting filming last month. The project is the production label’s first-ever action film franchise. Plot details are still under wraps.
Malhotra was last seen in the war movie ‘Shershaah’, which was also financed by Johar’s studio. The actor received a positive response from both critics as well as the audience for his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in the film. Malhotra also has ‘Mission Majnu’ in the line-up. The actor also will star in ‘Thank God’ alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.
Patani is currently in the midst of filming ‘Ek Villain Returns’, along with ‘KTina’. Khanna, meanwhile, has a spate of Tamil and Telugu films lined up for release, including ‘Thank You’, ‘Sardar’, ‘Methavi’ and more.