Singer Anu Malik Image Credit: IANS

Singer-composer Anu Malik has come up with a new track titled ‘Happy Happy Rehne Ka Please Don’t Worry’, urging people to stay happy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I came up with this song only to uplift the mood of everybody who is at home under lockdown due to the coronavirus. I want to make them happy and to tell them not to give up and keep fighting,” said Malik.

In the track’s video, Malik can be seen happily doing household chores — be it mopping a floor or making tea.

Malik also shared what went behind the making of “Happy happy rehne ka please don’t worry”.

“This song came to me in a flash... I was sitting at home... Suddenly I thought that everybody is going through his or her depression/fear/frustration/helplessness and what not. All of sudden this line ‘Happy Happy Rehne Ka Please Don’t Worry’ hit me.