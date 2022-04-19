Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday revealed that he will have a festive release in 2023 during the Christmas holidays.

His new film ‘Dunki’ with director Rajkumar Hirani, who’s known for his family entertainers such as ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘PK’, will be rolled out during the holiday break.

“Dear@RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle [You turned out to be my Santa Claus]. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga [You reach the set on time, I will begin living there]. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023,” tweeted Khan.

The self-deprecating post could perhaps be alluding to Khan’s legendary tardiness. The team also uploaded a cheeky video where Khan is imploring Hirani - the man who’s known to spin box-office gold with his comedies -- to make a film with him. To his pleasant surprise, Hirani says he has a script that might fit his persona. Khan double checks if it has comedy, emotions, and romance - stretching both his arms wide in his signature ‘lover boy’ pose.

“Skip that pose,” declares Hirani, and the superstar readily agrees. In the announcement video, Khan is heard talking to himself about grabbing tight a Raju Hirani film, even if the title doesn’t really sound profound.

‘Dunki’ also stars Taapsee Pannu and is likely to be one of Khan’s most significant projects in his career.

Since ‘Zero’ in 2018, Khan has taken a step back from acting and has been deliberating over his career choices.

Recently, he was spotted filming ‘Pathaan’ with actress Deepika Padukone. A few of the action sequences of ‘Pathaan’ were shot in Dubai.

Khan is one of Bollywood’s biggest names and is known for his charm and wit. Despite his lack of presence on the big screen as an actor, he continues to have an army of religious fans following his every move.

Image Credit: twitter/@SRKUniverse