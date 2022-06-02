1 of 13
Bollywood stars are all set for a celebration in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, which is playing host to a two-day awards event. Billed as Bollywood’s Oscars, the night will be a celebration of Indian cinema. Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh have clearly been working on their roles as hosts of IIFA Awards 2022. Let the fun begin!
'Gehraiyaan' star Ananya Panday lands in Abu Dhabi, ready for a fiery performance.
'Chaka Chak' girl Sara Ali Khan is another star who plans to make waves with her performance at the awards.
Jacqueline Fernandez landed in Abu Dhabi.
Ritesh Deshmukh, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Tiger Shroff unveiling the logo of IIFA Metaverse.
Salman Khan honouring Mr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO Miral, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with a token of gratitude from IIFA.
Shahid Kapoor and Mamta Mohandas pose at the press conference ahead of the event.
Nora Fatehi will be performing tomorrow with Shahid Kapoor at IIFA. Bollywood stars flocked to star-studded press conference in Abu Dhabi on June 2.
Neha Kakkar is also part of the IIFA festivities.
With several chartbusters under her belt singer Dhvani Bhanushali will croon her way into our hearts this IIFA at the Etihad Arena.
Farah Khan will be the host along with Aparshakti Khurana for IIFA rocks happening tomorrow. It is a night of honoring technical award winners.
Shahid Kapoor is working hard towards giving a memorable night on stage.
Ananya Pandey and Shahid Kapoor share a light moment in-between reharsals.
