According to a report in Pinkvilla, Khan will resume filming the action thriller at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on February 5. Khan will then shift base to India’s capital Delhi to film a string of ambitious outdoor sequences with Kaif. Those crucial scenes will be shot at real locations.

“Here is all the accurate information that one needs to know about Tiger 3. Salman will roar as Tiger by resuming the last big schedule of the film from this Saturday at YRF and then the biggest on-screen pair in Indian cinema, Salman-Katrina will shoot the crucial Delhi schedule from Feb 14th onwards. YRF is going to maintain supremely strict covid protocols as they have been following since the pandemic started. Salman and Katrina will mostly be travelling to Delhi on 12th or 13th morning,” said an industry source.

The protocols to keep COVID-19 at bay will all be in place, said the source claiming that the security will be beefed up to ensure safety of the crew.

“YRF has done a commendable job in managing the shooting schedule of such a big film and that too in the pandemic. Now, all eyes on them to pull off this Delhi schedule with strict mandates. They have prepared themselves to a T. It is a very crucial schedule for the film and Salman-Kat will be filming for around 10-12 days in the national capital. The duo are among the most popular stars of Hindi cinema, and all the efforts are being taken to have a strong security team in place to keep the shooting details under wraps,” added the source.