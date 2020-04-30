Condolences pour in from Bollywood stars, cricketers and leaders for Rishi Kapoor

A day after Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died, another legendary actor Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 30 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee took to social media platforms to express their condolences. In the span of 24 hours, Bollywood lost two legends back to back. Khan and Kapoor were cancer warriors and had acted together in the gangster epic D-Day.

While Karan Johar, top producer and director, called him ‘his childhood’, Akshay Kumar labelled him a legend.

Kumar said: “It seems like we are in the midst of nightmare. Just heard the depressing news of Rishiji. It was heartbreaking and he was a legend.”

Actor Ajay Devgn said it was one blow after another. “Rishiji’s passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh called him the most charming actor and the king of romance and expressed his disappointment at not doing a film together.

His appeal also reached South Indian stars. Chiranjeevi said he was a great friend and a heart-throb of millions.

“Feel so heart-broken at his loss,” said Konidela.

His death is also being mourned by cricketers like Virat Kohli.

“This is unreal and unbelievable. It’s hard to accept this as a legend passes away,” said Kohli.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee pointed out that the ink had not dried on his obituary written for Irrfan Khan, when Kapoor’s death broke.