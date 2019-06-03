Indian Bollywood actor Salman Khan attends an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai late on June 2, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Indian Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon attends an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai late on June 2, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Indian Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif attends an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai late on June 2, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Indian Bollywood actress Mouni Roy attends an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai late on June 2, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Indian Bollywood actor Sonu Sood attends an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai late on June 2, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Indian Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar and her husband Mohsin Akhtar attend an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai late on June 2, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP