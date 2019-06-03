It’s become a festive tradition of sorts where the big stars of Bollywood make it a point to attend every year.
Former politician and social worker Baba Siddique’s annual iftar party in Mumbai on Sunday saw a galaxy of Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan attend and mingle with each other.
Salman Khan’s family including brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan, their father Salim Khan, his sisters Arpita and Alvira and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma were also a part of the festive bash.
Actors such as Aparshakti Khurana, Daisy Shah, Mouni Roy, Urmila Matondkar, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Sood, Jaccky Bhagnani, Sunil Grover and several other television actors were also a part of Siddique’s annual bash.
Indian Bollywood actor Salman Khan attends an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai late on June 2, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal
Image Credit: AFP
Indian Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon attends an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai late on June 2, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal
Image Credit: AFP
Indian Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif attends an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai late on June 2, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal
Image Credit: AFP
Indian Bollywood actress Mouni Roy attends an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai late on June 2, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal
Image Credit: AFP
Indian Bollywood actor Sonu Sood attends an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai late on June 2, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal
Image Credit: AFP
Indian Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar and her husband Mohsin Akhtar attend an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai late on June 2, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal
Image Credit: AFP
Indian television actor Aamir Ali Malik with his wife Sanjeeda Sheikh attend an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai late on June 2, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal
Image Credit: AFP
This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you.
Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.