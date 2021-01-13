Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Image Credit: Instagram.com/varundvn/

It looks like Bollywood is set for another pandemic wedding with news reports claiming that Varun Dhawan and fiancee Natasha Dalal are set to tie the knot this month.

According to a report by entertainment portal Pinkvilla, the couple will be getting married in Alibaug, a coastal town outside Mumbai where Shah Rukh Khan also owns a home.

Details of the wedding are very hush-hush, but a source claimed 200 people have been locked in for the guest list and a five-star hotel has also been booked for the occasion.

Childhood sweethearts Dalal and Dhawan have known each other since sixth grade. While there has been plenty of talk about their marriage, with Thailand also mentioned as a possible venue, the actor did confirm he was ready to settle down, and soon.

In a recent interview with Filmfare magazine, the actor spoke about getting hitched, saying: “Everyone is talking about this [marriage] for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty.”

There has been no official announcement on their part, but in a chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan for her radio show, Dhawan did not make a denial when actress referred to Dalal as his fiancee.