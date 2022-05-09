“First of all I never wanted to act. I was studying fashion designing and I did a three-year course where I was excelling in that. So I never thought of acting back then and I didn’t think of acting while growing up either. I have not grown up watching movies. Now when people are entering the movies they are so well-groomed and well-trained. I had not attended a single workshop or acting class before my first film. I was thrown into the deep end of the pool and I was told to swim. Thankfully, I rose to the occasion and thank God for that. I enjoyed every bit of it. Whatever I have learnt so far, I have learnt on the job through experience and I love that kind of learning from practical experience. I am so thankful for everything that I have done … the good films and the bad films. All my movies taught me something and I wouldn’t change a single thing,” said Sinha in an earlier interview with Gulf News.