You can possibly gouge an eye out with that giant diamond sparkler of a ring, but it looks like Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is too excited to care and is busy flaunting it to her fans.
On Monday, the ‘Dabangg’ star put out a string of Instagram posts that point towards an impending wedding with possibly her rumoured beau and actor Zaheer Iqbal. In most of the pictures, she is seen sporting a gigantic diamond solitaire ring and her accompanying captions with questionable spelling point towards an impending wedding in the horizon.
“BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue... and I can’t wait to share it with You ... Cant believe it was so EZI [sic]” wrote Sinha.
Over the last few months, rumours have been gaining momentum about Sinha dating ‘Notebook’ star Iqbal. But the two actors are yet to comment on the link-up rumours, which strengthened when they began working together in ‘Double XL’.
While many of her peers including Rhea Kapoor and Kubbra Sait have extended their congratulations, there's a good section of her fans who think that these posts is a kooky way to promote her upcoming film or a jewelry campaign.
Sinha, who made her debut with Salman Khan’s 2010 blockbuster ‘Dabangg’, has always been stoically professional during interviews and has always focused on speaking about her projects. She calls herself an accidental actor.
“First of all I never wanted to act. I was studying fashion designing and I did a three-year course where I was excelling in that. So I never thought of acting back then and I didn’t think of acting while growing up either. I have not grown up watching movies. Now when people are entering the movies they are so well-groomed and well-trained. I had not attended a single workshop or acting class before my first film. I was thrown into the deep end of the pool and I was told to swim. Thankfully, I rose to the occasion and thank God for that. I enjoyed every bit of it. Whatever I have learnt so far, I have learnt on the job through experience and I love that kind of learning from practical experience. I am so thankful for everything that I have done … the good films and the bad films. All my movies taught me something and I wouldn’t change a single thing,” said Sinha in an earlier interview with Gulf News.
Sinha, who is the daughter of politician and veteran actor Shatrugnan Sinha, has featured in films including ‘Lootera’, ‘Kalank’, and ‘Mission Mangal’.