Shruti Haasan, who’s been busy this month promoting her new series on Amazon Prime Video, has had to hit the brakes on the marketing blitzkrieg after testing positive for COVID-19.

Haasan confirmed the news on social media, while saying that she is finally on the road to recovery and remains cautious.

“Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to be back very soon! Thankyou and see you soon lovelives [sic],” posted Haasan on Instagram.

The actress most recently made her digital series debut in ‘Bestseller’, streaming now, which is a thriller that also stars Gauahar Khan and Arjun Bajwa.

The 36-year-old, who is the daughter of film industry veterans Kamal Haasan and Sarika, prides herself for being a self-made star in Indian cinema, which stands accused of nepotism practices.

Actor Kamal Haasan with his daughters, Aksharaa Haasan and Shruti Haasan Image Credit: Instagram.com/aksharaa.haasan

“So nobody — my father or mother — made any call to a producer or filmmaker to cast me in a film. I made a lot of mistakes. I encountered a lot of wonderful people and some not-so-wonderful people. But the greatest thing I have achieved through that journey is knowing that I don’t need a safety net because I have never used it,” Haasan told Gulf News in November during an exclusive interview.

In the same interview, the actress also revealed she has struggled often in front of the camera. “I have learnt and grown into it. I was never a natural actor and it wasn’t an easy transition. It was easy for me to get into cinema because of my surname and I can never take away that fact from my existence. But staying relevant was really hard…. It took me a while to understand the emotional spectrum of being an actor. And the business side of being an actor — like keeping up with the appearances wasn’t easy. I tried hard to fit in. My publicist once told me to stop wearing black and grey everywhere. She organised a pink sari and I ended up looking like Edward Scissorhands in a Manish Malhotra creation.”

Shruti Haasan in 'Bestseller' Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video