Businessman Raj Kundra’s wife is in a pensive mode as she takes stock of her troubled life

Shilpa Shetty Image Credit: IMdB

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty seems to be in an introspective mood as the controversy around her husband and businessman Raj Kundra’s porn racket case gained momentum.

Shetty - who maintains that she was clueless about her husband's murky business deals -- posted an Instagram story of an excerpt from a book about making ‘bad decisions’ and how her past shouldn’t define her present.

A day earlier, Mumbai Police filed a 1,467-page chargesheet in the pornography racket case against her husband who is being accused of filming and distributing pornographic content through mobile apps. He's currently in police custody. The scandal has brought his family sharply into focus with his actress-wife losing out on brand endorsements and work due to the recent turn in their lives.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Image Credit: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

“We can spend a lot of time analysing the bad decisions we’ve made, the mistakes we’ve made, the friends we’ve hurt. If only we’d been smart-er, more patient, or just nicer. We can’t change the past, no matter how much we analyse it,” posted Shetty. These words are excerpts from author Carl Bard’s book which talks extensively about moving on questionable calls in life.

“But we can move forward in new ways, making better decisions, avoiding the old mistakes, and being nicer to those around us. We have countless opportunities to reinvent or reorient ourselves. I don’t have to be defined by things I’ve done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be,” her re-post read.

It’s not been an easy few months for Shetty, who even broke down publicly while judging a reality dance show ‘Super Dancer 4’.

Image Credit: Insta/theshilpashetty

Shetty also visited a Hindu shrine in Katra in Jammu yesterday.

Mumbai Police arrested Kundra on July 19, along with 11 other people, on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Shetty claims that she was unaware of her husband’s business dealings.

“Raj Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Raj Kundra was up to,” said Shetty in a statement to the police.