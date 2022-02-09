Hot on the heels of news that Ranbir Kapoor will be visiting Expo 2020 Dubai this weekend, we now hear that Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi will also be at the venue next week for a fan event.

Fatehi, who has earned adoration and accolades in Bollywood for her dancing prowess, will be at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 16 on the Jubilee Stage.

“Beloved in Bollywood and the Arab world, Nora Fatehi is coming to the Jubilee Stage on Wednesday, 16 February at 20:00 for a show you don’t want to miss! See her LIVE at Expo 2020 Dubai—it’s now or never, before it’s gone forever!,” was the post put up by the venue announcing her visit.

Fatehi, who was raised in Canada but has Moroccan roots, has done a number of dance tracks for hit films in Bollywood including ‘Muqabala’ and ‘Garmi’ (‘Street Dancer 3D’), ‘O Saki Saki’ (‘Batla House’), ‘Kamariya’ (‘Stree’), among others.

Her nifty moves have also extended to music videos with her latest, ‘Dance Meri Rani’ with Guru Randhawa, crossing 100 million views on YouTube. The song also found criticism with many who accused Fatehi of copying the dance moves of Colombian singer Shakira, which the actress has vehemently denied.

The actress was in Dubai last month as well, taking a vacation after she found herself confined to her home around New Year’s Eve when she tested positive for COVID-19. It was also during her time in Dubai earlier this month when she found her Instagram account hacked and taken down.

She later released a statement alerting fans, saying: “Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since morning. Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram.”

As Expo 2020 heads into its final 50 days, a spate of celebrity sighting are in store, with Kapoor coming to the Jubilee Stage on February 13, while singer Amit Trivedi will headline a concert on February 26 at 9pm.

Other international acts set to perform at the venue include rock band Coldplay on February 15, while Filipino singer Bamboo will perform on February 11, and Filipina artist Moira Dela Torre will take to the stage on February 14.