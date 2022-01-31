Its a baby boy for Rang De Basanti star Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan.
The actor shared the news on Monday “To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings,” Kunal shared on his Instagram.
Congratulatory tweets poured in. Angad Bedi wrote, "Wowwwww congratulations." Hrithik Roshan posted, "(red heart emojis)!!!!!!!!!! From Hrithik machu."
The 44 year old is married to Naina Bachchan, niece of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The couple tied the knot in a private family ceremony in Seychelles in 2015. The actor, also known for films like “Rang De Basanti”, “Aaja Nachle”, and “Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana”.
The actor was last seen in 2021’s “Ankahi Kahaniya”, a Netflix film. In addition, he played the Mughal ruler Babur in the Disney+ Hotstar series The Empire. Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami, Shabana Azmi, Rahul Dev, Sahher Bamba, and Aditya Seal were among the cast members.