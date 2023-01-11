Kriti Sanon, who will be seen playing the role of Sita in ‘Adipurush’, has begun dubbing for the project.
Taking to her social media, Sanon shared the images from her dubbing studio where one can see the script of Adipurush kept along with a pen, headphones, and a glass of warm water.
“Get Set Dub,” Kriti captioned the post. ‘Jai Shree Ram’ music of the film from the teaser can be heard in the post’s background.
Helmed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’ also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is based on the Indian Epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Ram while Saif stars as the antagonist Lankesh in the movie.
The film has been mired in controversy ever since its teaser was unveiled. The teaser courted major backlash over the looks of Saif’s fierce Ravana who is shown sporting a beard and a buzz cut. Many people across the country slammed the makers for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments.
Also, recently, a plea seeking a stay order on the film release has been moved in a Delhi court. The plea alleged that Adipurush portrayed Hindu deities in an inaccurate way as they wear leather straps. The plea has been moved by advocate Raj Gaurav against producer Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut.