Bollywood star kid Shanaya Kapoor seems to be enjoying a holiday in Dubai, ahead of her big movie debut.
The daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor shared scenic pictures in the city on her Instagram.
In one picture, she’s posing in a trendy green dress with the city lights behind her. In another, she’s enjoying a sunny day in a pool overlooking the skyline and the Burj Khalifa.
Shanaya has likely been in work mode as she prepares to make her start in the movie industry with ‘Bedhadak’, which is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
The 22-year-old budding actress will star alongside Lakshya Lalvani and Gurfateh Pirzada in the movie.
“Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!” Johar earlier wrote on a post with her character poster.
So far plot details for the upcoming movie have not be revealed but it’s said to be a romantic comedy with a love triangle.
Shanaya has also been hobnobbing with all the big celebrities, having attended the 50th birthday bash for Apoorva Mehta, the CEO of Dharma Productions.
Other star kids who’ve made their debuts thanks to Johar include Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor. Shanaya comes from a long line of stars in her family, including uncle Anil Kapoor, and cousins Sonam, Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor.