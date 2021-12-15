Aryan Khan. Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court has modified the bail condition of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, that had required him to compulsorily mark attendance with the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai every Friday.

Justice Nitin Sambre said while he need not go to the NCB headquarters on Fridays anymore, Aryan must remain present before the NCB Special Investigation Team of Delhi whenever required, subject to a 72-hour advance notice given to him.

On Aryan’s plea for travelling outside Mumbai, the court said he must submit his itinerary to the investigation officer in advance.

Aryan Khan leaves after appearing at the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office for his weekly attendance on December 10. Image Credit: ANI

His lawyer, Senior Advocate Amit Desai, had sought a modification to the bail condition since the matter is now being handled by the Delhi SIT, and the celebrity kid faced problems in commuting each Friday owing to the huge media presence.

Representing the NCB, the Special Public Prosecutor S Shirsat concurred that since the case is now taken over by SIT Delhi, the Friday appearance condition could be modified to the extent as and when he is summoned by the SIT.

On October 1, the Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his team raided the luxury Cordelia cruise ship and detained Aryan along with others.

The following day, Aryan and seven others were arrested, sparking a massive furore with allegations and counter-allegations from various quarters vis-a-vis Wankhede’s action.

Though no drugs were recovered from him, Aryan spent almost four weeks in NCB and judicial custody until he was granted bail on October 28, and later the case was handed over to the agency’s SIT Delhi for further probe.