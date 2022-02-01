Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about love, career, and Akshay Kumar’s role in her life
In a conversation with Twinkle Khanna, Kareena spoke about life, career, and pregnancy
1 of 10
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a ringside view of her life with acto-husband Saif Ali Khan, her celebrity, and her take on being a super-mom in a recent free-wheeling chat with author and host Twinkle Khanna. In the 22 minute episode The Icons: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Twinkle Khanna streaming on YouTube now, Kareena was at her candid best as she spoke about love, life, and everything in between.
Image Credit: Instagram/TwinkleKhanna
2 of 10
The bankable Bollywood actress, who is awaiting the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with Aamir Khan, spoke openly about several matters under the sun. Khanna, who’s known for her sardonic wit, managed to bring the best out in the actress. Here’s Kareena’s take on ...
Image Credit:
3 of 10
Her romance with Saif Ali Khan on the sets of ‘Tashan’: “ We had some Karmic connection ... In fact when Akshay [Khanna’s husband and her other co-star from ‘Tashan’] got a vibe, he took Saif to a corner and was like: ‘tread carefully, she’s a dangerous girl from a dangerous family ... Don’t mess with her’. It was his [Akshay’s] way of saying don’t bark up the wrong tree.”
Image Credit: Insta/kareenakapoorupdates
4 of 10
Her well-read husband: “Why do all people who read just have this chip on your shoulder? ... A lot of people don’t know Saif in a way that I do. He’s funny and is humorous ... He may come from a privileged background and from a royal family, but he’s quite chilled out. He wants dal, chawal, and mirchi [rice, lentils, and chilli] for lunch ... I am more fussy than him.”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhanteam
5 of 10
Actress of her generation: “I think we are more collected and composed.”
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
Being a foodie: “I had to keep watching what I eat. My genes have gone on mom ... When I have a film or song to shoot, I follow a strict diet given by my nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and I follow her plan strictly ... Otherwise I am eating strawberry-chocolate cake with you Tina ... I put on 25 kilos during pregnancy. The year after your physical being has gone through so much is very important.”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/sakpataudi/
7 of 10
Having help with kids: “I have a nanny ... I am no robot nor am I a super mom. Saif told me that there’s no prize for being a super mom or a crown for it. Every mother’s journey is different. You need help and there’s no problem in admitting it.”
Image Credit: Insta/ kareenakapoorkhan
8 of 10
Attention on her son Taimur: “It angers me to be asked if he will be an actor or which school he goes to ... Just let him be.”
Image Credit: Insta/kareenakapoorkhan
9 of 10
On the pitfalls of fame: “I have been constantly scrutunised.”
Image Credit: Insta/kareenakapoorkhan
10 of 10
Her advice to her 18-year-old self: “I will tell her to calm down ... I was in this rush and greed to prove to the world that I am the best. I should have just told her to work hard and calm down, it’s all coming your way.”
Image Credit: Instagram/KareenaKapoorKhan