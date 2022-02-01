It’s almost poetic justice that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been roped in to host a new reality show that rewards the fearless.
This National Award-winning Indian actress, who is notorious for speaking her mind and has often done so with no sense of self-preservation, is said to be the host of Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show that drives forward with fearlessness as its fuel.
According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the ‘Queen’ star has been locked in as the celebrity host on Kapoor’s new show. The news comes even as the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ dominated entertainment headlines, indicating that reality shows in India are extremely popular.
Quoting an industry source, the report claimed that Ranaut was the top contender to host this reality show for adrenaline junkies.
“Given that they are calling it the most fearless, opinionated show of them all, Ekta has got her good friend Kangana Ranaut on board for the same. Yes, Kangana will be making her hosting debut with this show, and it will be streamed completely on an OTT [over-the-top or digital] platform. And where there’s Kangana, there’s ought to be clash of opinions and fireworks, all at the same time — something that the makers are counting upon,” said an industry source to Bollywood Hungama.
The portal also wrote that the format of the Kapoor show is similar to ‘Bigg Boss’.
“It’s a captive reality show with people locked up inside a particular space for 8-10 weeks. The entire space is bugged with cameras and there will be tasks and dares given to contestants. It’s a 24x7 live show, that will stream on Alt Balaji & MX Player,” added the report.
Ranaut and Kapoor are yet to make an announcement officially.