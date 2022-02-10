Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to her social media to share the first look of Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show ‘Lock Upp’, which she is hosting.
The show’s first poster features Ranaut posing in a prison set-up with cops in the background, holding a glittering pair of handcuffs while promising to lock up the contestants and flag off the reality show.
There will be 16 celebrities on the show who will be locked up inside a prison.
Some of the celebs named as participants on the show include Divyanka Tripathi, Manav Gohil, Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Surbhi Jyoti, Urfi Javed, Aditya Singh Rajput, Mallika Sherawat, Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, Chetan Bhagat, Harsh Beniwal, Shehnaaz Gill, Poonam Pandey and Vir Das.
However, Das has refuted claims that he is a part of the show nor is he interested.
‘Lock Upp’ will be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.